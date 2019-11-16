Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Chester United Methodist Church
12132 Percival St
Chester, VA
View Map
Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Hargrave


1946 - 2019
Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Hargrave Obituary
Ronald was born on December 6, 1946 and passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St, Chester, VA 23831, with Reverend Clara Gestwick and Reverend Patrick Pillow officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester United Methodist Church or to Kindred Hospice, 595 Old Wagner Road Suite E, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 16, 2019
