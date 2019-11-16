|
|
Ronald was born on December 6, 1946 and passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St, Chester, VA 23831, with Reverend Clara Gestwick and Reverend Patrick Pillow officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester United Methodist Church or to Kindred Hospice, 595 Old Wagner Road Suite E, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 16, 2019