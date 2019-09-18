|
|
Rondall was born on May 7, 1946 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
He graduated from the University of Virginia, Wise in 1967.
After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a service will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 11 a.m. Interment in Hebron Baptist Church, King William Rd., Aylett, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Hebron Baptist Church 3409 King William Road Aylette VA 23009 Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department 3493 King William Road Aylette , Virginia 23009 (804) 994-9800 www.mangohickfire.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, 3493 King William Road, Aylett, Va. 23009.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 18, 2019