Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Ronnald L. Hockaday

Ronnald L. Hockaday Obituary
Ronnald passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Haynes-Hockaday Family Cemetery, 7418 Marye Rd. (Rt. 205), Spotsylvania, VA 22551.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Aug. 31, 2019
