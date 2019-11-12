|
Rosalie Woodall Engle Maggard, 86, left this earth to be present with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Maggard; parents, James and Lila Engle; son, Danny Maggard; granddaughter, Jessica Nicole Davis; brother, Curtis Engle; and a sister, Virginia Sinclair. Rosalie leaves behind her son, Ron Maggard (Frances); daughters, Rosalyn Mellon (Richard), Debbie Dunbar (Cecil), Julie Davis (Jerry) and Jami Brinson (Shane); 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Voorhis, Juanita Guisto; brother, Bob Engle; sister-in-law, Geraldine Maggard and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as the faithful members of Broadway Baptist Church. Special thanks to caregivers, Patricia Gilchrist and Sandra Rose and At Home Hospice nurses, Jamie Vaeth and Carmen Rivera. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and the beloved pastor's wife of Broadway Baptist Church where she was the church pianist for over 50 years. She along with her husband, worked to begin and continue the Ministry of Broadway Christian School. She was also an artist, pianist, teacher and author. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N 15th Ave, Hopewell VA 23860. Her funeral ceremony will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the church. Final rest will be in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Broadway Baptist Church in Rosalie's memory.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2019