Rosemary Hotz Slate Scarborough


06/04/1925 - 09/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Hotz Slate Scarborough Obituary
Rosemary was born on June 4, 1925 and passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834 with Fr. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the church. Visitation at the St. Ann Catholic Church from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 4, 2019
