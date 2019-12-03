Home

Rosemary Parks Nester

Rosemary Parks Nester Obituary
Rosemary passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019. A private interment will be held Saturday in Lambsburg, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACCA Shrine Transportation Fund, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 3, 2019
