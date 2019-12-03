|
|
Rosemary passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019. A private interment will be held Saturday in Lambsburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACCA Shrine Transportation Fund, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va.
