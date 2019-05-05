|
Rosemond passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Rosemond was a resident of Hampton, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mrs. Croswhite was born in McKenney, Virginia, in 1933, and graduated from Madison College (now James Madison University) with a Bachelor of Science degree, Class of 1954.
She traveled the world as the wife of a career army officer, including posts in Heidelberg, Germany and Tehran, Iran and both coasts of the United States.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. John's Episcopal Church, W. Queens Way, Hampton, Virginia 23669. Interment will be Thursday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia. A Gathering of Family and Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 St John's Episcopal Church 100 W. Queens Way Hampton VA 23669 Hollywood Cemetery 412 S. Cherry Street Richmond VA 23220.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. John's Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 5, 2019