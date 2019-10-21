|
Roswitha passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
In Loving Memory Roswitha H. Andersen February 20, 1940-October 20, 2019 Roswitha H. Andersen of Hopewell, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 21, 2019