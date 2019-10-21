Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Resources
More Obituaries for Roswitha Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roswitha H. Andersen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roswitha H. Andersen Obituary
Roswitha passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Roswitha H. Andersen - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Roswitha H. Andersen Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Roswitha H. Andersen Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-21T13:35:07-04:00 In Loving Memory Roswitha H. Andersen February 20, 1940-October 20, 2019 Roswitha H. Andersen of Hopewell, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now