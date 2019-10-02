Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Roxann Weathers Todt


04/30/1966 - 09/28/2019
Roxann Weathers Todt Obituary
Roxann was born on April 30, 1966 and passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019. Inurnment will be announced at a later date. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Crater Road Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 4, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 2, 2019
