|
|
HALEY, Roy L., 86, of Glen Allen, passed away on March 20, 2019. Roy was the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Haley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggie Haley; and brother, Argyle Haley. Roy enjoyed golfing, wood carving, gardening and singing with good friends in his men's group. He is survived by three sons, Rick Haley (Sarah), Greg Haley (Carolyn) and Steve Haley (Melissa); eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Janet Hays. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Ashland, 800 Thompson St., Ashland, with a funeral service at the church on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. A committal service will follow at Carmel Baptist Church, 24320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Ruther Glen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Ashland.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland on Mar. 21, 2019