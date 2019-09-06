Home

Ruby Allgood


Ruby Allgood Obituary
Ruby was born on October 13, 1928 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with Ricky Formosa Chris Allgood, Joshua Formosa and Samuel Allgood serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Saturday from 10am until the hour of service at 11am.
