Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Eubank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Eubank


08/20/1928 - 08/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Eubank Obituary
Ruby was born on August 20, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Join us as we celebrate her life on Friday, August 23, at 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Celebration of Her Life Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 A Reception Will Follow The Service Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now