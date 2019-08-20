|
Ruby was born on August 20, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Join us as we celebrate her life on Friday, August 23, at 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 20, 2019