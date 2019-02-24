|
MYRICK, Ruby Lang, 95, passed away on February 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Delaware Hicks and John E. Myrick, Jr.; as well as her daughters, Joan Carol Morris and Linda Gayle Hicks.
She is survived by her two sons, William Dennis Hicks and Randy B. Hicks; sister, Lois Ascari; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va., 23229 where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Perkins Baptist Church Cemetery in Goochland.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Feb. 24, 2019