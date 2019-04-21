|
Ruby was born on April 13, 1919 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Ruby was a resident of Passalacqua, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial service will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. and a graveside service at Dale Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Public Visitation Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Public Visitation Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Memorial Ceremony Bon Air Baptist Church 2531 Buford Road Richmond VA 23235 Graveside Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Alzheimers Assocation 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, Ill. 60601 (800) 272-3900 https://www.alz.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
