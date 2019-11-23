|
Rubye passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
A native of New York City, Mrs. DeWitt attended Virginia State College, where she met her future husband, Harold O. DeWitt.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1333 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to the Carolyn Lee DeWitt Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa. 18104.
Published in Scott's Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2019