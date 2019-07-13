Home

Rudolph Stephen Heretick


06/30/1948 - 07/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rudolph Stephen Heretick Obituary
Rudolph was born on June 30, 1948 and passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Rudolph was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, 112 15th Avenue, Hopewell, Virginia 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 13, 2019
