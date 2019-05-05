Home

Russell Cumbea Obituary
Russell passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Russell was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

He proudly served his country in the Navy and went on to a successful career in the transportation industry.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8. Interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 VA Veterans Cemetery 10300 Pridesville Road Amelia VA 23002.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 5, 2019
