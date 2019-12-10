|
|
Russell was born on April 26, 1920 and passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He attended school in Richmond and was working in the automotive industry when World War II broke out.
He volunteered for the Army Air Corps in April, 1943 and underwent over a year of training as a B-25 tail-gunner at various bases in the United States.
He was a member of Northside Masonic Lodge 0292 from 1954 until his death. A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Baptist Church, 7401 Woodman Road, Richmond, Virginia, on Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Virginia, with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to The Virginia War Memorial or Lakeside Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 10, 2019