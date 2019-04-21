|
|
Russell passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Russell was a resident of Montpelier, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was the son of the late Russell and Sally Boraas In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Bruce Survivors include his wife, Ann ; son, Sam uel ; daughter Stephanie ; sisters Peggy Lochner and Mar y Janotta ; randchildren, Jackson and Katherine ; and godson, Christopher Hornstra After graduating from Saint Olaf College and Stanford Law School, Russ was commissioned as a Transportation Officer in the US Army .
A funeral service will be at 2 .m. , April 2 , 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Chur ch , 2315 N. Parham Road, Henrico Virginia 23229 The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Flowers are warmly accepted ; alternatively donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 21, 2019