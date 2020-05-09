|
|
Russell Edward Williams
Sunrise December 18, 1922
Mr. Russell Edward Williams of 3412 Ontario Drive Prince George, VA departed on May 8, 2020. Russell was the youngest of four children, born to the late Alfred Studivant and Mary Williams Studivant of Prince George, Virginia. His siblings, Eugenia Rone Studivant Jones, Dottie Williams Jefferson, and Venerable James Williams are deceased. He was born Russell Edward Sturdivant on December 18, 1922 but shortly after his birth his parents divorced, and he and his siblings would go to live with his grandparents Henry and Eugenia (Jennie) Williams. His mother would leave the children in their care while she obtained work outside the state. Henry then gave all the younger children his surname.
Russell was preceeded in death by Leona Augusta Moore of Petersburg, whom he took to be his bride on August 16, 1946. To that union five children were born, three sons, Russell Jr. (deceased) Christopher, Timothy, and two daughters, Deborah and Olive.
He received his education in the public schools in Prince George, Virginia. In 1942 he registered for the WWII draft and served his country in the U.S. Army. Upon leaving the military he returned to Petersburg and took a job at Fort Lee. In 1961 he was accepted in the United Supreme Prince Hall Freemasonry and given the title Subline Prince III.
In 1963 he moved his family to Baltimore, Maryland where he worked in several veterans' hospitals and retiring with over 20 years of service from U. S. Public Health Hospital Wyman Park. Upon retirement he cared for his wife who had dementia. He renewed his relationship with the Lord and joined Forest Park Presbyterian Church. After the death of his wife and failing health he moved back to Virginia and the under the care of his devoted nephew Russell Jefferson his wife Judy and caregiver Monica Lowder.
He loved his family and was an excellent provider. There were many times he worked several jobs to make sure that the needs of his family were met. He enjoyed a good meal, stylish clothes, shoes and being well groomed. Listening to music and playing solitaire where his favorite pastimes but he also had his favorite Western TV shows. He called these shows his "Shoot Em Ups". He enjoyed the company of friends, but he adored keeping up with all the things going on with his family.
He leaves to treasure his life and legacy his sons Christopher and Timothy, his daughters, Deborah, and Olive; daughters-in-law, Sylvia and Catherine; grandsons, Christopher Jr, Joel, Ryan (Brittany), Paul King III (Deirdre), Tommy Mackey, Jr.; granddaughters, Erica, Shari (Taig), and Brett (Charles). A host of great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives. He will also be missed by the friends he made when he was able to attend the senior center in Virginia. All services are private.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on May 9, 2020