Ruth Brough Emory, 86, of Dinwiddie, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Washington and Sarah Daniel Brough; husband, Freddie Lee Emory, Jr.; four sisters, Ruby Moore, Vivian Austin, Louise Holt and Susie Eversole; and brother, William Gentry Brough. Ruth was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Dinwiddie. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was the backbone of the Emory family. She loved to spend her time gardening and crocheting. Ruth is survived by her sister, Dora Jean Moore and husband, Ralph; two daughters, Debra Emory Allison and husband, Rodney and Brenda Lee Emory; two sons, Freddie Lee Emory, III and wife, Kim and Billy Ray Emory, Sr. and wife, Lori; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and her dog companion, Cali. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Appomattox Cemetery. The family is being served by Memorial Funeral Home, Gould Chapel.



