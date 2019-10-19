|
|
Ruth was born on December 24, 1934 and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
After graduating Thomas Dale High School and the Norfolk College of William and Mary (now Old Dominion University) she returned to Chester where she spent 32 years teaching elementary school for Chesterfield County Schools, endearing herself to hundreds of her students.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St John's Episcopal Church, 12201 Richmond Street, Chester, Virginia 23831 with the Rev. Dale Custer presiding, followed by a reception at the Parish Hall. A private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. Memorial Service at the St John's Episcopal Church at 2:30 PM on November 16, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 19, 2019