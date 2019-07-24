|
Ruth passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Ruth was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 5pm to 7pm at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with a prayer vigil at 6pm. Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Prayer Vigil Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Salem Baptist Church Cemetery 24032 Sparta Road Milford VA 22514.
