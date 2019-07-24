Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mason

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Mason Obituary
Ruth passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Ruth was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 5pm to 7pm at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with a prayer vigil at 6pm. Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Prayer Vigil Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Salem Baptist Church Cemetery 24032 Sparta Road Milford VA 22514.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now