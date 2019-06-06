|
|
Ruth passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Ruth was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 7. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 6, 2019