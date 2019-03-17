|
|
Sally was born on February 9, 1943 and passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Sally was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
Sally graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, and then attended Kings College in North Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 502 W. Broadway Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Sally can be made to SuperKids Ministries Inc.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 17, 2019