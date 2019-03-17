Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Inez Sparks


02/09/1943 - 03/15/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Inez Sparks Obituary
Sally was born on February 9, 1943 and passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Sally was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

Sally graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, and then attended Kings College in North Carolina.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 502 W. Broadway Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Sally can be made to SuperKids Ministries Inc.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.