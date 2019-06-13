Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
1960 - 2019
Sam Krantz Obituary
Sam was born on November 15, 1960 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Sam was a resident of Joelton, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00PM, Thursday, June 13th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with George Hossman officiating. Burial will follow at Krantz Cemetery in Joelton with Stevie Rigsby, Tony Burkhart, Melvin Jody Morrison, Brandon Landrum, Jeff Orange, and Butch Rose serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 3:00PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Sam Krantz funeral fund and made payable to Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 13, 2019
