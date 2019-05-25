|
|
Sammie was born on June 20, 1922 and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Sammie was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and worked 32 years for Reynolds Metals Company, Electrical Division.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 West Broad St., Glen Allen, VA. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Parham Road Baptist Church with Reverend Spencer Dillard officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 25, 2019