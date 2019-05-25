Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammie Hewlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammie Ray Hewlett


06/20/1922 - 05/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sammie Ray Hewlett Obituary
Sammie was born on June 20, 1922 and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Sammie was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and worked 32 years for Reynolds Metals Company, Electrical Division.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 West Broad St., Glen Allen, VA. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Parham Road Baptist Church with Reverend Spencer Dillard officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now