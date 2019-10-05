|
Samuel passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
On his return home, he completed his high school education, graduating from Midway High School with his class in 1948.
Irvin was retired from Ft. Lee and a veteran of World War II, having spent two years in the South Pacific serving his country in the Navy.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 7, 2019 in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, VA., Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends at 1:00 PM., in Kenwood United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA, 23803.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 5, 2019