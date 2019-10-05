Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Sheffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Irvin Sheffield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel Irvin Sheffield Obituary
Samuel passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

On his return home, he completed his high school education, graduating from Midway High School with his class in 1948.

Irvin was retired from Ft. Lee and a veteran of World War II, having spent two years in the South Pacific serving his country in the Navy.

A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 7, 2019 in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, VA., Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends at 1:00 PM., in Kenwood United Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA, 23803.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Download Now