Samuel was born on May 18, 1949 and passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Samuel Ray Whitby, 70 of Prince George passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Colonial Heights Health and Rehab. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Brodnax, Virginia. Beryl Clary September 9, 2019 at 9:55 pm - Reply So sorry for your loss.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 10, 2019