West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Samuel Ray Wilson


09/14/1925 - 06/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Ray Wilson Obituary
Samuel was born on September 14, 1925 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Samuel was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

"Thine, O LORD, is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty: for all that is in the heaven and in the earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O LORD, and thou art exalted as head above all." 1 Chronicles 29:11 The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., in the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street Glen Allen, Va. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, 8701 Ridge Road.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 9, 2019
