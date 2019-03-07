Home

Samuel Umphlette


01/04/1970 - 03/04/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Umphlette Obituary
Samuel was born on January 4, 1970 and passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Samuel was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.

Sam was born on January 4, 1970 and was a 1988 graduate of Nottoway High School.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nottoway Allies for Paws, Inc., Attn: Susan Hardaway, 903 College Road, Blackstone, VA 23824.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Mar. 7, 2019
