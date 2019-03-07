|
|
Samuel was born on January 4, 1970 and passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Samuel was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.
Sam was born on January 4, 1970 and was a 1988 graduate of Nottoway High School.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus.Hwy. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Please keep my message private American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nottoway Allies for Paws, Inc., Attn: Susan Hardaway, 903 College Road, Blackstone, VA 23824.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Mar. 7, 2019