Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Petersburg Seventh-day Adventist Church
300 Poplar Drive
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Wayner Dunlap


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Wayner Dunlap Obituary
Sandra was born on December 4, 1943 and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Petersburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 300 Poplar Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will follow in Prince George Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Crater Road Chapel from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on August 25, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Youth Ministries at Smyrna Seventh-day Adventist Church, 911 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now