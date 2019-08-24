|
|
Sandra was born on December 4, 1943 and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Petersburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 300 Poplar Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will follow in Prince George Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Crater Road Chapel from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on August 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Youth Ministries at Smyrna Seventh-day Adventist Church, 911 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 24, 2019