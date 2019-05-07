|
|
Sandra passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Sandra was a resident of Newport, North Carolina at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Church Street, Blackstone, VA 23824. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Burial will be private. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on May 7, 2019