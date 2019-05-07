Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Sandra Winn Furna

Sandra Winn Furna Obituary
Sandra passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Sandra was a resident of Newport, North Carolina at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Church Street, Blackstone, VA 23824. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on May 7, 2019
