Cool Spring Baptist Church
9283 Atlee Station Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandy Cox Miller Obituary
Sandy passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Sandy was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Sandy's family and friends will gather for her entombment in Hollywood Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 25, 2019
