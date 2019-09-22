|
Sara Slusky was born on January 31, 1928 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
She attended Randolph-Macon Women's College (now Randolph College), with a major in chemistry before graduating from the University of Georgia with degrees in chemistry and biology.
After a private graveside service, arrangements being handled by Bliley's Funeral Home, a memorial service will take place Friday, September 27, 2019, 3 p.m., at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond.
At 10:40 p.m., after the performance on September 27, the lights of the downtown theatre's marquee will briefly dim in loving recognition of Sara Belle's multifaceted contributions to the performing arts.
