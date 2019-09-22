Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sara November
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Slusky Belle November


01/31/1928 - 09/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Slusky Belle November Obituary
Sara Slusky was born on January 31, 1928 and passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

She attended Randolph-Macon Women's College (now Randolph College), with a major in chemistry before graduating from the University of Georgia with degrees in chemistry and biology.

After a private graveside service, arrangements being handled by Bliley's Funeral Home, a memorial service will take place Friday, September 27, 2019, 3 p.m., at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond.

At 10:40 p.m., after the performance on September 27, the lights of the downtown theatre's marquee will briefly dim in loving recognition of Sara Belle's multifaceted contributions to the performing arts.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.