Sara passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Sara was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Sara was educated in Richmond Public Schools, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at All Saints Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 3, 2019