Sarah was born on June 22, 1983 and passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
She is also survived by her devoted mother and stepfather, Martha Jean and John David "J.D." Worsham of Richmond; two loving stepsisters, Jennifer Thayer and Rebecca Worsham; along with stepsister-in-law, Rachel Worsham of Fairfax; and a beloved aunt and uncle, Russ and Carole Cassidy of Princeton, W.Va. Sarah Anderson was a 2001 honor roll graduate of Tucker High School in Henrico County.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Blileys, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. A memorial service will be held at Skipwith United Methodist Church, 2211 Skipwith Rd., Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, August 13, at 11 a.m. conducted by Reverend T. Todd Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., or to the Skipwith United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
