Sarah Clayton Stuckey


06/16/1933 - 09/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Clayton Stuckey Obituary
Sarah was born on June 16, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Upon graduating from high school a year early, Sarah attended Texarkana Community Junior College and Southern Methodist University.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the West Broad Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jacob's Ladder, P.O. Box 555 Urbanna, Va. 23175, Bons Secours Hospice, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, Va. 23235 or Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 23, 2019
