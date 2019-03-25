Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Corum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Virginia Corum


01/01/1955 - 03/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Virginia Corum Obituary
Mrs. Corum was born on January 1, 1955 and passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Mrs. Corum was a resident of Dolphin, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday March 27th at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in the funeral home. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.