|
|
Scott was born on December 12, 1961 and passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Scott was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
After graduating high school he completed schooling at Oklahoma Farrier School.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1pm at the Main Street Church of Christ in Springfield with Brother Joe Rushing and Brother Barry Throneberry officiating.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 6, 2019