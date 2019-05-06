Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Main Street Church of Christ
Springfield, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Orczeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Orczeck


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Orczeck Obituary
Scott was born on December 12, 1961 and passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Scott was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

After graduating high school he completed schooling at Oklahoma Farrier School.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1pm at the Main Street Church of Christ in Springfield with Brother Joe Rushing and Brother Barry Throneberry officiating.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now