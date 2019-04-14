|
|
Sean passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Sean was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00pm. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Celebration of Sean's Life Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Chesapeake Bay Foundation 1108 E. Main Street, Suite 1600 Richmond, Virginia 23219 (804) 780-1392 [email protected] https://www.cbf.org/join-us/more-ways-to-give.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org) to support Sean's lifelong passion for boating and fishing.
