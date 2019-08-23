Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Kevin Miles


04/04/1984 - 08/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sean Kevin Miles Obituary
Sean was born on April 4, 1984 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Sean Kevin Miles - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Sean Kevin Miles Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Sean Kevin Miles Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-08-22T14:14:01-04:00 In Loving Memory Sean Kevin Miles Apr. 4, 1984 - Aug. 19, 2019 Sean Kevin Miles, 35, of Charlottesville passed away August 19, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now