|
|
Sean was born on April 4, 1984 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Sean Kevin Miles - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Sean Kevin Miles Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Sean Kevin Miles Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-08-22T14:14:01-04:00 In Loving Memory Sean Kevin Miles Apr. 4, 1984 - Aug. 19, 2019 Sean Kevin Miles, 35, of Charlottesville passed away August 19, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Aug. 23, 2019