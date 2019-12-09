|
Obituary
McCAULEY, Serena O.; 73, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margarette Thompson and Lenard Marshall Owens; and her son, Michael Joseph McCauley. Serena is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, James McCauley, Jr.; 2 daughters, Karen Miller (Scott) and Janet Hudson (Glen); 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Nancy Brooks, Pat Blyer, and Jo-Ann Parks (Larry). She was an excellent wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know her. The family will receive friends, Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1 – 4 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
