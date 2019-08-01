|
|
Shane passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Tuesday Aug 11:00 AM 8/6/2019 11:00:00 AM Passion Community Church 4480 Anderson Hwy. Powhatan, Va 23139 Passion Community Church 4480 Anderson Hwy. Powhatan 23139 Va United States memory of Shane Bennett & Barden Funeral Home 3215 Anderson Highway PO Box 245 Powhatan, VA 23139 Phone: (804) 598-3270 Fax: (804) 598-0024.
Published in Bennett & Barden Funeral Home on Aug. 1, 2019