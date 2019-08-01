Home

Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA 23139
804-598-3270
Shane David Sprouse

Shane David Sprouse Obituary
Shane passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Tuesday Aug 11:00 AM 8/6/2019 11:00:00 AM Passion Community Church 4480 Anderson Hwy. Powhatan, Va 23139 Passion Community Church 4480 Anderson Hwy. Powhatan 23139 Va United States memory of Shane Bennett & Barden Funeral Home 3215 Anderson Highway PO Box 245 Powhatan, VA 23139 Phone: (804) 598-3270 Fax: (804) 598-0024.
Published in Bennett & Barden Funeral Home on Aug. 1, 2019
