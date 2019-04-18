"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Sharlene Ladd
Sharlene P. Ladd


Sharlene P. Ladd Obituary
LADD, Sharlene P., 57, of Henrico, passed away on April 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lena Harvey Price. She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Ladd; father, Delbert S. Price; children; Donald Ladd (Jessica) and Jeffery Ladd (Christie); 5 grandchildren; siblings, James Smith, Delbert Price, Terry Price, Gary Price, Linda Swinson, Drema Nicholson, and Jerry Price. Sharlene worked as a Food Service Manager, was a council member of the Wolf Creek Cherokee Tribe of Virginia, and was a dedicated member of Fort Lee Baptist Church. Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fort Lee Baptist Church, 2727 Charles City Rd, Richmond, VA 23231. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Online condolence may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Apr. 18, 2019
