COLE, Sharon F.; 68, of Aylett, VA went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, David R. Cole, and her parents, Mary Vatis and Paul Welshans. Sharon is survived by her beloved children, William T. Cole and Tamara E. Cole; and her sisters, Debra Welshans and Paula Murray Welshans. Sharon was a very easy-going lady who loved music, reading, shopping, eating out, afternoon naps, and spending time with her family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on July 3, 2019