Sharon was born on July 12, 1943 and passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Sharon was a resident of Cottontown, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service, 6-7pm at the funeral home. Inurnment in the Hillcrest columbarium will be scheduled at a later date. Celebration of Life Memorial Service JUN 12. 7:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] https://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 11, 2019