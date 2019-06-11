Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Sharon Lee Turrentine


07/12/1943 - 06/10/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Lee Turrentine Obituary
Sharon was born on July 12, 1943 and passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Sharon was a resident of Cottontown, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service, 6-7pm at the funeral home. Inurnment in the Hillcrest columbarium will be scheduled at a later date. Celebration of Life Memorial Service JUN 12. 7:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] https://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 11, 2019
