J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
2007 Boydton Plank Road
Petersburg, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
at the church
Sharon Marie Fisher


06/24/1950 - 03/26/2019
Sharon Marie Fisher Obituary
Sharon was born on June 24, 1950 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Sharon was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church 2007 Boydton Plank Road Petersburg, VA 23805. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the church. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church in her honor.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 27, 2019
